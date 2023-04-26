Ole Miss Women’s Golf Earns Bid to Athens Regional of NCAA Tournament

The 16th ranked Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially received a bid to the Athens Regional, as announced at the NCAA Women’s Golf Selection Show on Wednesday afternoon.

Earning the No. 3 seed in the region, the Rebels will now be set to travel to Athens, Georgia, to take part in the opening round of the tournament May 8-10. The Athens Regional will be hosted by Georgia Bulldogs and will take place at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

This marks the 14th time in program history that the Rebels have received a regional bid, with the team now being selected to their fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament.

“We’re really excited to be able to play in the Athens Regional this year,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “We usually play in an event at Georgia every single year in their home event during the regular season, so our entire team has played there other than probably one player that will be in our lineup.”

“The team’s just excited to be playing a course that they’re familiar with that has Bermuda grass, which is a similar grass to what we’re used to. It’s a great course for ball strikers so I think it’ll be a great week for us there. Looking forward to teeing it up!”

South Carolina came away with the top seed of the Athens Regional, while fellow SEC competitor and regional host Georgia also found its way into the Rebels’ region as the No. 5 seed.

Only the top five teams, as well as the top individual from a non-advancing team, will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports