Ole Miss’ Broadnax, Hutchinson-Kay Named Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Kenney Broadnax of Ole Miss men’s track & field and Ellen Hutchinson-Kay of Ole Miss women’s golf have been named Ole Miss winners of the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award for 2022-23, the conference announced on Thursday.

The award honors one male and female student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 member institutions. The school award winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year Award, which will be announced later in May. School winners receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship, and the winners of the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship, both provided by the SEC.

Broadnax has been a consistent figure for the Ole Miss track & field squad as a three-time NCAA East Region qualifier and an Honorable Mention All-American in the 110-meter hurdles outdoors in 2021. All-time, Broadnax ranks fourth outdoors in the 110-meter hurdles at 13.65, and indoors fifth in the 60-meter hurdles at 7.83.

In addition to being a member of the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Broadnax has participated in community service efforts such as: Adopt a Basket, the annual Ole Miss Athletics initiative to distribute Thanksgiving baskets to families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community; Feed the Sip, an initiative to collect foot for elementary schools in Tunica and Quitman Counties; water collection to assist Jackson, Mississippi after the water crisis in 2022; collected items to provide for families affected by the tornados that tore through Mississippi this spring; Trunk or Treat, an annual Halloween event for families in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community; Hygiene Hijack, which collected personal hygiene products that were donated to the Violence and Prevention Offices on campus at Ole Miss; assisted with operation of The Great 38, an annual road race that takes place in Oxford; and he helped coordinate the YMCA Kids Fitness Camp, which hosts activities for local children each year.

Hutchinson-Kay is closing out what has been a five-year playing career with the Rebels, where she has appeared in a total of 28 tournaments while at Ole Miss. The Taby, Sweden, native currently ranks ninth all-time in program history with career stroke average of 75.46. Her career has seen her tally a total of eight Top 20 tournament finishes, including a career-best mark and her lone Top 10 finish in 2018-19, tying for eighth at The Bruzzy. Hutchinson-Kay is also a multi-time honoree on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Community Service Team, and WGCA All-American Scholar list.

Hutchinson-Kay, a member of both the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Rebels International Committee, has participated in several community service efforts such as: Feed the Sip, an initiative to collect foot for elementary schools in Tunica and Quitman Counties; Trunk or Treat, an annual Halloween event for families in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community; the LPGA Girls Golf Program of Oxford; Hope to Dream, which surprised children in the Mississippi area with an entire bed set provided by Ashley Homestore; welcoming Oxford elementary students to school by opening car and bus doors at the morning drop-off; the Willie Price Lab School Spirit Day on campus at Ole Miss that featured student-athletes conducting games and face painting for a pep rally during Homecoming week; and A Night to Shine, the annual event held by the Tim Tebow Foundation where student-athletes serve as paparazzi for a red carpet entrance and exit for those with special needs.

The SEC Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis, who succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

2022-23 Men’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Derek Maas, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

Wil Gibson, Golf, Arkansas

Oquendo Bernard, Track & Field, Auburn

Cavan Wilson, Track & Field/Cross Country, Florida

Matthew Boling, Track & Field, Georgia

Alex Degen, Baseball, Kentucky

Spencer Adrian, Swimming & Diving, LSU

Kenney Broadnax, Track & Field, Ole Miss

Trent Zelden, Track & Field, Mississippi State

Will Goodwin, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Wesley Sweatt, Baseball, South Carolina

Nick McCann, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

Patrick Johnson, Track & Field, Texas A&M

Justin Harris, Football, Vanderbilt

2022-23 Women’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Sania Mitchell, Gymnastics, Alabama

Reilly Shaner, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas

Sara Pacer, Track & Field, Auburn

Cheyenne Lindsey, Softball, Florida

Sage Powell, Volleyball, Georgia

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Kai Rivers, Gymnastics, LSU

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Golf, Ole Miss

Grace Fagan, Softball, Mississippi State

Amy Feddersen, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Jordan Allen, Equestrian, South Carolina

Lucy Marret, Rowing, Tennessee

Haley Redifer, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Chantal Jordan, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt