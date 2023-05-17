Henkes Named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List

Kory Henkes Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s golf head coach Kory Henkes was named to the 2022-23 Division I Jackie Steinman Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.



Henkes is in her eighth season in Oxford and has led the Rebels to their second NCAA Championships appearance in three seasons and fourth in the last five. Henkes guided Ole Miss women’s golf to their first title in 2021 and hopes to grab another in Scottsdale this year. She also took home the 2021 WGCA National Coach of the Year award. Henkes has a chance at the honor for the second time as she is among 24 other coaches on the list.



Ole Miss is ranked No. 18 in the Golfstat team rankings, coming off a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Athens Regional. The Rebels have won three tournaments and placed in the top-five in seven of the 11 tournaments. The team is set to retake the course from May 19-24 at the Grayhawk Golf Club.



The award is recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf, the Jackie Steinman Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year is awarded annually to the top coach in Division I, II, III and NAIA women’s golf. The recipient is selected by a prestigious collection of women’s collegiate golf coaches.



Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List

Kalen Anderson, University of South Carolina

Amy Bond, Florida State University

Gerrod Chadwell, Texas A&M University

Dana Dormann, San Jose State University

Charlie Ewing, Mississippi State University

Emily Fletcher, Northwestern University

Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine University

Jay Goble, Baylor University

Caroline Haase-Hegg, Augusta University

Kory Henkes, University of Mississippi

Kelley Hester, Clemson University

Laura Ianello, University of Arizona

Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest University

Lauren Mason, Southern Methodist University

Ryan Murphy, University of Texas

Angie Ravaioli-Larkin, Texas Christian University

Garrett Runion, Louisiana State University

Ria Scott, University of Virginia

Dawn Shockley, Oregon State University

Justin Silverstein, University of Southern California

Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, Michigan State University

Jill Trujillo, University of New Mexico

Anne Walker, Stanford University

Annie Young, University of Tulsa

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports