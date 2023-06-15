Rouse Announces Coaching Staff Ahead of 2023 Season

Ole Miss soccer head coach Molly Rouse has announced her coaching staff ahead of her first season at the helm of the program, consisting of two familiar faces and two new ones in the Ole Miss soccer family.

Longtime associate head coach Rob Thompson will be staying in Oxford and continuing his tenure on the sideline for the Rebels. Thompson will be entering his 13th season as a member of the soccer staff, working primarily with goalkeepers and as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Thompson was pivotal in the development of Ashley Orkus into arguably the top keeper in the nation since her arrival at Ole Miss in 2018. Orkus was the first-ever three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, one of two players in program history to garner United Soccer Coaches All-America status multiple times and in 2021 became Ole Miss’ first-ever First Team All-American. By the time Orkus finished her career at Ole Miss, she had become the Rebels’ all-time leader in saves and shutouts. She is the only Rebel to ever reach the 300 saves mark, finishing with 318 over four seasons.

Thompson helped guide the Rebels to their first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in program history in 2015. Under the assistance of Thompson, Ole Miss surged to a national ranking of No. 12 midway through the year, its highest rank in school history. The Rebels also closed the book on the season as the No. 16 team in the nation in the postseason poll, the best finish in the history of the program.

During Thompson’s time at Ole Miss, five Rebels have been drafted into the professional ranks: Rafaelle Souza, CeCe Kizer, Channing Foster, Haleigh Stackpole, and Orkus. Souza was selected as the 10th overall pick in 2013, the program’s highest draft pick of all-time. Ole Miss has had four draft picks since the 2019 season, the most in the SEC.

“We are delighted to announce that Rob Thompson will be continuing as a valuable member of our staff. His extensive knowledge, wealth of experience, and strong rapport with the team make him an invaluable asset in our pursuit of success at Ole Miss Soccer,” Rouse said. “Throughout the transition in leadership, Rob has been instrumental in facilitating a seamless handover for both our staff and student-athletes. Not only is Rob an outstanding individual with remarkable character, but his unique perspective will also contribute significantly to enhancing our existing processes as we strive for program consistency.”

Both Dane Obermeyer and Kelsey Fausett will be joining Rouse as assistant coaches in Oxford after spending time on her staff at Utah Tech.

Obermeyer was a part of Rouse’s staff for all three seasons at Utah Tech, serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator as they transitioned to Division I. Obermeyer was an essential piece of the success of the program, helping to lead the Trailblazers to their first winning Division I season in program history, finishing 10-6-2. Utah Tech went 6-3-2 in WAC play and earned a No. 4 seed in the WAC Soccer Tournament, their highest seed since joining the conference.

The 2022 edition of the Trailblazers led the Western Athletic Conference in Goals Against Average and Goals Allowed. They allowed just 14 goals in 18 games for a 0.78 GAA. Utah Tech also posted nine shutouts in 18 games, including a stretch of seven-straight clean sheets. Obermeyer contributed to developing four All-WAC players in three seasons, including three in 2022: forward Karli Nyland and defenders Gracie Knutzen and Ella Carmody.

Before Utah Tech, Obermeyer completed a one-year stint as MLS Academy coach and scout with the Minnesota United FC (2019-20), which came after an eight-year run as a head and assistant coach at several age divisions with the Minnesota Thunder Academy (2011-19).

Obermeyer double-majored in History and Political Science at Gustavus Adolphus, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2008. He also has his USSF A–Youth license and is a certified USSF Grassroots and D license educator.

“We are extremely thrilled to announce the addition of Dane Obermeyer to our staff. With his extensive experience in various elite soccer environments, Dane brings a discerning eye for the game to Ole Miss soccer. His innovative approach to tactical instruction, utilizing video analysis and data analytics, will bring a valuable enhancement to our training environment. Through his vast coaching career, Dane has played a pivotal role in the development of numerous professional and collegiate players, showcasing his expertise in creating effective development pathways for high-level players and teams. We are confident that his presence will greatly contribute to advancing our existing processes.”

Fausett was an assistant coach for the Trailblazer’s historic 2022 season, contributing to the program’s success from the sidelines, but she was also a player in the program for five years prior to her first season as a coach. Fausett played for Utah Tech from 2017-2021, becoming an integral piece of the team as it transitioned from Division II to Division I.

Fausett played in 73 games, starting in 63 of them, as a midfielder for the Trailblazers, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 19 assists during that time. She finished her career top-10 in multiple career categories at Utah tech, including third all-time in assists, sixth all-time in points, seventh all-time in goals, and eighth all-time in matches played. Fausett was named an All-WAC honorable mention in 2020, D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches All-South Central Region and All-RMAC Second Team in 2019, and All-RMAC honorable mention in 2018.

Fausett holds a USSF National D License Certificate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsey Fausett to our staff. Having had the opportunity to work closely with Kelsey over the past several seasons, I can personally attest to her unwavering dedication to enhancing the student-athlete experience and her continuous pursuit of growth as a coach. Kelsey’s addition to our team brings a valuable perspective that will greatly enhance our training programs and player development initiatives. Her remarkable talent in fostering positive player relationships, combined with her role model status for young women in the field, will undoubtedly make a profound impact on Ole Miss soccer.”

Madisyn Pezzino, a former Rebel standout on the field, has been a part of Ole Miss soccer since 2018 and will continue to do so as Rouse’s Director of Analytics & Operations. Pezzino played forward for the Rebels from 2018-21 and then joined the staff as a student assistant during the 2022 season.



As a player, Pezzino racked up 2,160 minutes on the pitch for the Rebels, scoring nine goals and dishing out seven assists during that time. During the 2020 season, she tied for the team lead in goals scored, with two of those goals coming in a 4-3 win over No. 14 Georgia. She earned her first ever SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor for her performance in the Rebels’ comeback win.

Pezzino is originally from Grand Island, New York where she played soccer for Grand Island High School. She broke both the New York State single season (73) and career records (251) for goals scored and was named the Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year for three-straight years.

Pezzino holds a USSF National D License Certificate.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Madisyn Pezzino will be continuing as a valued member of our staff. Madisyn’s wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the Ole Miss Soccer program makes her an invaluable asset to our team. Even after completing her career in 2021, Madisyn has remained dedicated and loyal to enhancing the program, serving in various roles on staff. With her exceptional understanding of the game, Madisyn provides us with a unique opportunity to expand the operations role to include video analytics, allowing us to further elevate our current processes. We couldn’t be happier to have Madisyn’s continued contribution and expertise as we strive for excellence.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports