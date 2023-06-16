Saturday, June 17, 2023
Registration for Youth Flag Football, Baseball, Softball and Volleyball will Begin Monday, July 10

Fall sports registrations will begin for flag football, baseball, softball and volleyball on Monday, July 10. All sign ups can be completed online at oxfordparkcommission.com or in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
 
