Men’s Golf Welcomes Emerson Newsome as New Assistant Coach

Ole Miss has named Emerson Newsome as its new assistant men’s golf coach, announced Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by head coach Chris Malloy . Newsome comes to Oxford after one season as the assistant men’s golf coach with the Washington Huskies and over six years of experience at the Division I level.



“I am excited to welcome Emerson to Oxford. There is no question that he is one of the up-and-coming stars in college golf coaching. He brings a level of experience having played competitive golf at the professional level and recognizes the demands and responsibilities of being a student-athlete at this level. I know that he will bring us success in the upcoming season and beyond.”



During his tenure at Washington, Newsome helped lead the Huskies to six top-five finishes during the 2022-23 season, including a fifth-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships and a trip to the NCAA Auburn Regional as the No. 6 seed.



Before his time in Seattle, Newsome served as assistant men’s coach at the University of Central Florida. In 2021-22, Newsome helped lead UCF to an NCAA Tournament berth, as the Golden Knights finished fourth at the American Athletic Conference Championships, earning a spot at the NCAA New Haven Regional.



UCF had four, top-five team finishes in 2021-22, including a victory in the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Individually, Golden Knight golfers combined for nine top-five finishes and 50 rounds under par.



Before beginning his coaching career, Newsome turned professional at the start of 2017 and immediately earned status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada) and again advanced to U.S Open Sectional qualifying. That same year, he recorded his first professional victory, winning a three-hole, sudden death playoff. Career highlights include a career two-day low of 130 (66-64) to finish second on the Florida Professional Golf Tour and a second-place (tied) finish at the 2018 Toledo Open. Newsome competed in over 75 professional events spanning across two countries and 15 states.



In 2016, Newsome won his U.S. Amateur qualifier by four shots, earning a place in the championship. That same year, he also reached U.S. Open sections and finished in the top 10 at the Dogwood Invitational. He also finished second as an amateur in the 2013 Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational.



Growing up in Atlanta, Newsome won more than 15 tournaments in various circuits as a junior and earned a scholarship to Cincinnati. A four-year letter-winner for the Bearcats from 2012-16, he was a three-time team captain, and earned medalist honors at the 2013 Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, earning Big East Player of the Week honors. He finished his Bearcat career with nine top-10 finishes.



While at Cincinnati, Newsome was a 2013 Big East All-Academic Team selection, and then earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic honors the following three years, as well as NCAA Academic All-America in 2016. He was on the UC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was included into University of Cincinnati’s Legion of Excellence Hall of Fame for posting the highest GPA on the men’s golf team.





