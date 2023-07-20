Friday, July 21, 2023
Kiffin Says Program Is Looking into Defensive Tackle’s Arrest

Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin briefly addressed the recent arrest of defensive tackle Zxavian Harris during a press conference at SEC Media Days.

Zxavian Harris

Harris was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while under the influence and doing “burnouts” in a parking lot, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Harris also allegedly wrecked the vehicle after taking off from the parking lot at a rate of speed.

He was charged with felony fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, minor in possession, no headlights and running a stop sign.

During the press conference, Kiffin called Harris’ arrest an “internal matter.”

“We’ve been on top of that,” he said. “When we get discipline in and all the information, we’ll go from there.”

Harris played high school football in Germantown before coming to Ole Miss as a four-star recruit in 2022.

