Thursday, July 20, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Parking Lot ‘Burnouts’ Lead Oxford Man Facing Felony Charges

0
824

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard for a report of a vehicle doing burnouts in the parking lot.

Zxavian Harris

The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle wrecked out.

After investigation, Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, minor in possession, no headlights and running a stop sign.

Harris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous article
C Spire Opens Insight Park Office
Next article
Oxford Woman Charged With Credit Card Fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles