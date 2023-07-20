Parking Lot ‘Burnouts’ Lead Oxford Man Facing Felony Charges

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard for a report of a vehicle doing burnouts in the parking lot.

Zxavian Harris

The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle wrecked out.

After investigation, Zxavian Harris, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, minor in possession, no headlights and running a stop sign.

Harris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report