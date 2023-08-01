Ole Miss’ Sophie Linder Named 2022-23 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Golfer of the Year

Ole Miss women’s golfer Sophie Linder was recognized by USA Today as the recipient of the 2022-23 High School Sports Awards Girls Golfer of the Year, the organization announced Sunday.



The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school athletic recognition program in the country with 14 regional award shows and one national awards program. Linder was named the winner from a class of twenty-five nominees picked from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



This marks the third year of this program with Linder becoming the first Rebel to receive the award. Additionally, Linder marks the second SEC player to be a recipient, with Missouri’s Melanie Walker standing as the initial golfer to earn the title.



A native of Carthage, Tennessee, Linder joins the Rebels as the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to Junior Golf Scoreboard, as well as the No. 1 recruit coming from the state of Tennessee.



At Gordonsville High School, Linder led her team to four consecutive TSSAA Individual State Golf Championships. She also brought in numerous individual honors including being selected as the 2021 Middle Tennessee Girls Player of the Year and the 2021 Tennessee Girls Junior Player of the Year.



Along with her successful high school career, Linder’s amateur career is highlighted with prominent wins at events like the 2021 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open and the 2021 Tennessee Girls’ Junior Championship. She also recently earned a third place finish at the 2022 Tennessee Women’s Amateur Championship.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports