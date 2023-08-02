Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Receives WBCA Academic Top 25 Special Mention Honors

Success on the court for Ole Miss women’s basketball last season translated into the classroom, with the Rebels earning Top 25 Honor Roll Special Mention accolades as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.



The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2022-23 season is the 28th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.



As a team during the 2022-23 academic year, Ole Miss held a 3.13 GPA with multiple Rebels earning academic honors from the SEC. Both Elauna Eaton and Ayanna Thompson were named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, while Angel Baker , Jordan Berry and Madison Scott were named to the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports