Ole Miss Soccer Recap

By Morgan Butz

HottyToddy Intern

This past Sunday, the women’s soccer team took to the field to play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a non-conference game. The game was riveting, with the Rebel’s securing the win in the high-scoring game. The visiting team had a last-minute strike of luck, scoring one last goal with only 18 seconds left on the clock, but Ole Miss prevailed 6-2.

Rebel goals were scored by Kelly Brady (3), Gili Johnson (2), and Meredith King (1).

With Brady’s three goals, she is now the first women’s soccer player for Ole Miss to score more than three points in a game since 2018. This marks the starters first ‘hat trick’ of her college soccer career. The Rebels have surpassed their goals for the season, with this being the highest scoring game they’ve played since 2018.

Brady scored the first goal for the Rebels 14 minutes into the game, receiving the ball in a pass from

Grace Freeman.

The second goal of the day came from Johnson, which she secured amid a toss-up play with a Tech

player.

The third goal of the game arrived once again by Brady, when she took advantage of a Tech

goalie mistakenly leaving an open space in the goal as Kelly approached with the ball. With

Kelly’s scoring skills at work on Sunday, she likely would’ve secured the goal regardless.

During the second half King scored the third goal, playing off a pass from Aubrey

Mister to shoot the clean-scoring goal. Soon after, Brady secured her third goal of the day, taking the Rebels up to five points with over half the time remaining in the second half.

The rebels finalized their score with a pass from Dakota Jarrett to Johnson, for Johnsons second goal of the day.

The game had an of 283 fans in the stands for a fantastic day of soccer for the Rebels.

Photos by Raegan Cohn