Ole Miss Soccer Completes Comeback for Historic Win Over Missouri

Ole Miss soccer vs Missouri Photo by Hannah Morgan White / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss (6-4-2, 2-2-1 SEC) scored two unanswered goals Thursday night as they mounted a comeback to take down Missouri (5-5-2, 1-4-0 SEC) for the first time since 2003. It also marked the first time in program history that the Rebels beat the Tigers in regulation.

Kelly Brady scored her third game winner and seventh goal of the season while Aubrey Mister scored her first of the year to help the Rebels win 2-1. Jenna Kemp and Avery Brown each picked up an assist on Brady’s goal, the first of the season for both.

Addie Yelton picked up her first career win in goal, making one save along the way.

Missouri was the first score, getting on the board with a penalty kick earned in the 14th minute. It was their first penalty kick goal of the season.

Leading 1-0, Missouri’s Rachel Kutella was shown a red card and sent off in the 21st minute after sending Brady to the ground just outside of the box as she drove in towards the goal. The foul would force the Tigers to play the rest of the match with just 10 players on the field.

Mister scored the equalizer in the 28th minute as she dribbled past a defender and sent a rocket from about 25 yards out in the upper left corner of the goal.

The teams would go into the halftime break tied at one goal apiece.

Ole Miss controlled the ball well and were able to keep it in their attacking half for the majority of second half. They were able to break through once again in the 69th minute when Kemp threaded a pass to Brown who served it all the way into the penalty area, just in front of the goal box. Brady snuck in behind a defender and got a head on it, redirecting the pass up and over the diving goalkeeper and giving the Rebels the lead.

The Tigers applied the pressure in the final moments of the match, taking two shots in the final minute and a half but the Rebels were able to shut it down and come out with the win.

Ole Miss will head to Starkville on Sunday to play for the Magnolia Cup.