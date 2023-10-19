Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Shines at SEC Tipoff ’24

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

With less than three weeks to go until the 2023-24 season, head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin alongside seniors Madison Scott ventured to Birmingham for the 2024 SEC Tipoff to preview this season’s Rebels.



The three discussed the highly anticipated Rebel squad coming off of a memorable postseason run this past march, advancing to the program’s 11th Sweet 16. Ole Miss received its first preseason rankings since 1995 this past week, coming in at No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The No. 12 ranking is the highest for the Rebels since the 1992 season.



McPhee-McCuin, Scott, and Todd-Williams met with the media about this year’s team as well as participating in multiple video and photo stations and joined SEC Now. The Rebels were selected to finished fourth in the conference by the media, with Scott earning Preseason All-SEC Second Team Honors.



The Rebels host its lone exhibition against Rust College on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT as a final tune-up before opening the season against Queens in Kids Day matchup on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network +. Ole Miss welcomes Oklahoma on Nov. 9 for an opening night celebration against the Sooners at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.



Season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign are on sale now as well as single game tickets versus Oklahoma for $5 each at OleMissTix.com