OPD Charges Two for Fountain Vandalism

Abigail Fuqua Madison Brown

The Oxford Police Department has arrested and charged the two women caught on video vandalizing a fountain in a local park.

On Oct. 24, OPD took a report of property damage that occurred in the pocket park located next to City Hall.

After investigation, Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, North Carolina were arrested and each charged with felony malicious mischief.

The damage to repair and replace the fountain was approximately $4,700, which included both the fountain structure and plumbing.

Fuqua and Brown were each taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearings, and each was issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report

