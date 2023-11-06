LCSD Responds to Active Shooter Call; Quickly Determine There is No Shooter

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a possible active shooter situation at County Road 518.

On arrival, deputies quickly assessed the situation and determined that there was no active shooter, nor had there ever been one.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered that concerned family members were seeking the removal of an individual from the structure, suspecting that this individual may have discharged a firearm, potentially causing damage to a window one or more days prior.

Sheriff Joey East offered the following statement regarding the incident:

“We take every call seriously, especially those involving potential threats to public safety. In this case, it is fortunate that there was no active shooter situation. Our deputies acted swiftly and professionally to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all parties involved. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”

LCSD emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.

