Thursday, October 8, 2020
Volleyball

Ole Miss Volleyball Selected 10th in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

The SEC announced its 2020 Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday, Ole Miss was selected to finish 10th in the league by the 13 head coaches.

The Rebels are coming into this season with new heights after hiring Kayla Banwarth after the team finished ninth with a record of 6-12 in-conference. Ole Miss returns seven letter winners from last year’s roster while adding eight new Rebels to this year’s team.

Reigning SEC Co-Champion Kentucky was named as the preseason favorite, receiving 11 of the 13 first-place votes. Florida, the other SEC Co-Champion in 2019, received two first-place votes and was chosen to finish second. Three of the Rebels four opponents this fall, round out the top five, with Missouri at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5.

Ole Miss opens the season on Thursday, Oct. 22 against Texas A&M. First serve will be at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Staff Report

