An Oxford teen was arrested Monday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with someone under 16 years old.

Ethan Berry

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department have charged Ethan Ivan Berry, 18, of Oxford with Rape-Statutory for allegedly being involved in an incident where he had sexual intercourse with a minor in Lafayette County.

Berry was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.