Brazen Shoplifter Faces Felony Crime

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man Friday for walking out of Walmart without paying for several items.

James Jones

According to the report, at about 3:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart after receiving the call about someone leaving the store without paying for multiple items.

Officers were informed the subject was leaving the parking lot in a vehicle. An officer was able to get behind the vehicle and perform a traffic stop.

The subject was identified as James Jones, 22, of Oxford. Jones was arrested for felony shoplifting.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge gave Jones a $2,500 bond, but a hold was placed on Jones for warrants in other jurisdictions.

Staff report