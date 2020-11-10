Wednesday, November 11, 2020
News & Views

Brandon Man Faces Felony DUI Charge

A Brandon man was arrested in Oxford recently for driving under the influence for the third time.

Maxwell McBride

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 5, an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 South for careless driving.

The driver was identified as Maxwell McBride, 43, of Brandon.

The officer began a DUI investigation on McBride and determined he was under the influence. It was discovered that he had two previous DUI charges.

He was charged with careless driving and felony DUI-third and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report

