Man Arrested After Neighbor Finds Camera in Her Bedroom Wall

An Oxford man has been arrested for allegedly sticking a camera into the wall of his neighbor’s house.

Gary Morris

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 6, officers responded to the 300 block of Christman Drive after receiving a call from a resident who saw a camera lens protruding through their bedroom wall.

Investigators were called to the scene and executed a search warrant on the neighboring residence occupied by Gary Morris, 44, of Oxford.

Morris was arrested for voyeurism and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $10,000 bond.