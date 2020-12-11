Lafayette County Sheriff’s Report: Three Felony Arrests

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested three local men recently on felony charges in unrelated incidents.

Blake Rogers

On Dec. 4, investigators arrested Blake Rogers, 22, for weapon possession by a felon. Rogers was found at his residence in possession of a firearm in Lafayette County.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Robert Elkins

On Dec. 8, investigators arrested Robert Elkins, 38, for grand larceny. Elkins was involved in an incident where more than $130,000 worth of items were stolen from Good Earth Landscape in Lafayette County.

He was taken to the Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Robert Tait

On Dec. 9, investigators arrested Robert Tait, 35, on felony commercial burglary for breaking into Lakeside Market in Harmontown.

Tait’s bond has not been set at this time.

Staff report