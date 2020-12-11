Friday, December 11, 2020
News & ViewsCrime Report

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Report: Three Felony Arrests

0
220

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested three local men recently on felony charges in unrelated incidents.

Blake Rogers

On Dec. 4, investigators arrested Blake Rogers, 22, for weapon possession by a felon. Rogers was found at his residence in possession of a firearm in Lafayette County.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Robert Elkins

On Dec. 8, investigators arrested Robert Elkins, 38, for grand larceny. Elkins was involved in an incident where more than $130,000 worth of items were stolen from Good Earth Landscape in Lafayette County.

He was taken to the Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Robert Tait

On Dec. 9, investigators arrested Robert Tait, 35, on felony commercial burglary for breaking into Lakeside Market in Harmontown.

Tait’s bond has not been set at this time.  

Staff report

Previous articleOxford High School- Two Minute Morning

RELATED ARTICLES

Contributors

Oxford High School- Two Minute Morning

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/Ez5i2YfJfNw
Read more
Headlines

OUT to Keep Bus Rides Free Until Sept. 30

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford University Transit system will continue to not charge anyone to ride the bus through the 2020-2021 fiscal year which ends on Sept. 30, 2021.
Read more
Crime Report
00:04:18

Name, Video of Police-Involved Shooting in Oxford Released

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department released a video Thursday afternoon that revealed more details in Wednesday's night police-involved shooting.
Read more
Mississippi

Project SEARCH Will Help Mississippi Students With Disabilities

Caroline Gleason -
https://youtu.be/yaDd8qn62D8 By Caroline GleasonIntegrated Marketing Specialist hottytoddynews@gmail.com A project originally developed at the Cincinnati...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Jackson State in Season Opener

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss shined in its season opener as they defeated Jackson State 80-45 on...
Read more
Crime Report

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Report: Three Felony Arrests

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department arrested local men recently on felony charges in unrelated incidents.
Read more
Basketball

Sarah Dumitrescu Out For Season With Knee Injury

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball player Sarah Dumitrescu suffered a season-ending injury against Alcorn State on Tuesday...
Read more