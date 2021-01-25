Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Third Man Charged in Good Earth Landscape Equipment Theft

An Olive Branch man was arrested for his role in the theft of landscape equipment.

William Jones

On Jan. 21, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged William Jones, 42, with grand theft with the assistance of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a report, Jones was allegedly involved in the theft of Good Earth Landscape equipment.

Anthony Sims and Robert Elkins were also arrested and charged with the incident.

Jones was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

