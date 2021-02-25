Thursday, February 25, 2021
SEC Adds Vanderbilt to Rebels’ Conference Slate

The Ole Miss men’s basketball adds a final game to its conference slate as they will close out with the Vanderbilt Commodores on March 6, part of the SEC’s matchups for the final weekend of league play. Tipoff and TV designation will be announced at a later date.

Six games will be played on Saturday, March 6, and one on Sunday, March 7. When the conference schedule was announced, the weekend of March 6 was left open to allow a window for makeup games.

The addition means the Rebels and Commodores will square off on back-to-back Saturdays. Ole Miss heads to the Music City to face Vanderbilt this weekend (Feb. 27). Then, the Rebels return home to face Kentucky (March 2) before welcoming the Commodores to The Pavilion for another battle (March 6). 

Staff Report

