Ole Miss Goes on the Road to Face Louisiana Tech in a Midweek Tilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss heads to Ruston for a midweek game against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana.

Ole Miss (13-3) had to cancel its Wednesday game as the Rebel baseball program reviewed a potential COVID-19 case on the team and performed subsequent contact tracing with a limited number of players.

The Rebels are coming into the game after taking the weekend series from the ULM Warhawks. The Warhawks salvaged Sunday’s game with an 8-3 win.

Throughout the first 16 games of the campaign, Ole Miss has hammered 22 home runs out of the yard. The Rebels are led by senior third baseman Tim Elko with seven and 24 RBI.

Louisiana Tech is 9-5 overall on the season after dropping a series to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend.

The Bulldogs are led at the plate by Phillip Matulia with a .378 average. His teammate Taylor Young leads the club in home runs with four.

Coach Mike Bianco will send Josh Mallitz to the mound to go up against LA Tech’s southpaw Cade Gibson.

Follow @HottyToddySprts for updates during the game prior to the Rebels returning home to open up SEC conference play against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.