Ole Miss Softball’s Borgen Tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Ole Miss senior softball pitcher Anna Borgen was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after her dominant performance in the circle.



One of the hottest pitchers in the nation, Borgen was instrumental in a 4-0 week for Ole Miss, including the first-ever sweep of rival Mississippi State and the first sweep of an SEC series since 2017. The Rebels are 3-0 to start SEC play for the first time ever.



Borgen made four appearances during the week, collecting two wins and two saves while not allowing a single run. The lefty has not allowed a run in 34 consecutive innings, the longest streak in program history.



After earning the win with one relief inning in the 6-5 extra-innings victory over South Alabama, Borgen was given the starting nod in the series opener against the Bulldogs. Facing a potent MSU offense, the native Texan produced shutdown stuff all night long, surrendering just two hits, striking out four and posting her fourth straight complete game shutout in a 6-0 Rebel win.



The following night, Ole Miss turned to Borgen with the game on the line. Following a leadoff single, the left-hander was called from the bullpen with no outs in the sixth inning and completely halted the momentum, striking out the side. Mississippi State brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh in the form of dangerous slugger Fa Leilua but Borgen was able to induce a foul pop up to close out the game.



On Monday, Ole Miss again turned to Borgen in crunch time, up 3-0 but facing runners at second and third and no outs in the fifth. Once again, the senior hurler was up to the task, collecting three outs without a run coming across. Ole Miss went on to blow the game open in the fifth, plating five runs to record an 8-0 run-rule victory.



Borgen and the Rebels continue SEC play this weekend, heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a matchup with No. 19 Arkansas at Bogle Park.

Staff Report