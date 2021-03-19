Ole Miss Students Exhausted From Online, Remote Classes

Cameron Fronk/ Journalism Student

According to researchers, the switch to daylight savings time is tough on our sleep schedules. Add to that the fact that more Ole Miss classes are online than ever before and you have exhausted students.

Ole Miss junior Mckenna Mason says she takes more naps than she did before COVID-19. Mason also says that attending online classes has made her lose motivation to work.

“Being cooped up in a house on a computer and doing school, you’re lazier,” Mason said. “Instead of getting up and going to class, getting fresh air, going out and doing work somewhere else besides at home.”

Mason says that her sleep schedule during the day has affected her sleep schedule at night.

“If I don’t sleep really well at night, I’ll take an hour or two nap. It just depends,” Mason said.

Video By Cameron Fronk

Mason’s roommate, Ole Miss junior Sarah Sides, also says that she feels more tired staring at a computer screen all day. Sides says that early morning zoom lectures cause her to be more fatigued.

“I sleep good at night usually,” Sides said. “But, If I have to get up really early for something, then in the middle of the day, I’ll take a nap, and then I’m good for the evening.”

Studies show that sleep deprivation and college students go hand and hand. Between classes, exams, and trying to have fun, students often aren’t getting enough sleep.

Experts also say that one of the leading causes of napping is too much screen time. Respiratory and sleep therapist Angela Laws says that a lot of what we look at on a screen during the day is harmful to our sleep schedules.

“It’s always good to get some rest,” Laws said. “A big no, no to people is that they tend to look at their screens on their phones at night time.”

Laws also suggests skipping late-night TV, too.

“We’ve kinda gotten into having everything on a screen, but we need to get away from that.”