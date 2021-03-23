Ole Miss Headed to WNIT Final Four

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss will advance to the final four of the women’s NIT for the first time following a 65-56 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday night.

Ole Miss’ (14-11) defense kept Colorado off balance in the game. The Rebels held the Buffaloes to shot 38 percent from the floor and 25 percent from behind the arc.

The Rebels turned the game around in the second quarter after going scoreless for five minutes during the first ten minutes of action.

Ole Miss outscored Colorado 29-10 in the second quarter.

The Rebels had four players in double figures against the Buffaloes, all led by Donnetta Johnson with 15 points. Shakira Austin had a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Scott and Snudda Collins each scored 11 points.

Colorado was led on the floor by Frida Forman with 19 points. The Buffaloes had a total of two players that scored double-figure points, including Charlotte Whittaker, who added 11 of her own.

The Buffaloes made a push in the final ten minutes that closed the gap to a three-point margin 58-55 before the Rebels got back-to-back blocks from Reid and Johnson.

Ole Miss will return to Collierville High School on Friday to play in the final four as they take on Northern Iowa.

