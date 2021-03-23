Tuesday, March 23, 2021
SportsSoftball

Ole Miss Pitching Staff Shines Against In-State Rival

0
110

By Anna Tate / Journalism Student

The Ole Miss softball team and staff after completing the sweep of Mississippi State beating them 8-0 on March 15, 2021 Photo by Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss softball team remains undefeated at home this year after sweeping Mississippi State this past weekend.

Led by stellar pitching and timely hits, the Lady Rebs outscored the Bulldogs 18-1 on the weekend. Head Coach Jamie Trachsel said that it was an all-around team effort to get the sweep.

“We found different ways to win,” Trachsel said. “That’s what good teams do, and I think one of the great complements is that a good team doesn’t beat themselves. They make somebody else beat them.”

One of the biggest keys to the weekend was the performance in the circle by Senior Anna Borgen. Entering into the weekend, she had pitched 24 scoreless innings of work and continued that streak in the first game of the series by holding them to just two hits on the day.

Borgen would appear in the next two games, shut down the bulldog’s threats of scoring, and pick up two saves on three innings of work.

Video courtesy of Anna Tate

Senior catcher Autumn Gillespie believes that staff is coming into its own and is playing their best in big situations.

“Anna just coming in there and shutting them down with three strikeouts is huge. That’s what we ask for our pitchers is to have teamwork,” Gillespie said. “Every single one of our pitchers has stepped up time and time again. And that’s all we ask of them, is execute their pitch and be good teammates.”

This sweep was the first sweep against an SEC opponent since the 2017 season when the team swept LSU at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

The team would then lose a hard-fought battle to ranked Arkansas in Fayetville when the team could not develop key plays to keep the Razorbacks at bay in extra innings. The Rebels were swept with scores of 5-1 on Friday, 3-2 (8) on Saturday and Sunday.

Ole Miss Softball’s next home game will be against the 17th ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a three-game series starting on Friday, March 26th.

Previous articleOle Miss Softball Hosts Southern Miss

RELATED ARTICLES

Softball

Ole Miss Softball Hosts Southern Miss

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss Softball’s game against in-state rival Southern Miss has been moved to the Ole Miss Softball Complex due to inclement weather forecasted in...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Welcomes in Central Arkansas for a Mid-Week Tilt

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss returns to Swayze on Tuesday as they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears in a midweek tilt. The first...
Read more
Sports

Sam Kendricks, Ole Miss Alumnus and World Champion, Comes Back Home

Adam Brown -
By Tyler Komis/Journalism Student Ole Miss alumnus and pole vaulting champion Sam Kendricks took time out of his day to visit his alma mater last...
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Players Feel More Adrenalized With Fans Back in Swayze

Rachel West -
Sara Brooks Adams/Journalism Student Swayze Field is back and better than ever now that it is full at 100% capacity. The Rebels are 16-4 and...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles