Ole Miss Faces Northern Iowa in WNIT Final Four

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss basketball team will take the court this evening against the Northern Iowa Panthers in the Final Four of the Women’s NIT. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Collierville High School on FloHoops.

Ole Miss (14-11) got to the Final Four of the WNIT by winning the Memphis Regional on Monday night against Colorado 65-56.

The Rebels have been without head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin for the first three games of the tournament after she tested positive for COVID-19. McPhee-McCuin will make her return to the bench Friday night against the Panthers.

Throughout the tournament, Ole Miss has been led by Shakira Austin (19.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg), Donnetta Johnson (13.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Madison Scott (8.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) and Mimi Reid (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.3 apg).

Northern Iowa (17-12) comes into this matchup after defeating Saint Louis 58-50 on Monday night. The Panthers were led in the game by Bre Gunnels with 10 points.

This season, Northern Iowa ranks in the NCAA top-30 in: threes attempted (4th, 760), threes made (8th, 249), total free throws made (18th, 386), threes per game (22nd, 8.6), total rebounds (24th, 1,079), total free throw attempts (25th, 514), total blocks (28th, 116).

Over the course of the WNIT, the Panthers have averaged 64.0 ppg and are shooting .361. Their opponents are averaging 56.3 ppg.

This will be the first ever meeting between Ole Miss and UNI on the hardwood.

