Ole Miss Adds Georgia Transfer Tye Fagan

Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis announced the addition of transfer guard Tye Fagan to the Rebels for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Friday.

Fagan, a 6-foot-3 guard that spent three years at Georgia, averaged 9.2 points per game with a team-best 58.7 field goal percentage as a starter for the Bulldogs this past season.

“We are excited to welcome Tye to our Ole Miss family,” said Davis. “Tye had some great games in the SEC this season, including 19 versus the Rebels. We have known Tye and his family for years and know he fits our program in every facet on and off the court!”

Fagan will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Oxford. Over the past three seasons in Athens, Fagan appeared in 89 games and scored 450 points while shooting 56.4 percent (193 of 342) from the floor. He only missed one game over his Georgia career, and his minutes increased each season.

Starting 25 of 26 games during the 2020-21 season, Fagan averaged 9.2 ppg and 4.3 rpg. He made 105 of 179 (58.7 percent) shot attempts to lead the Bulldogs in field goal percentage, while ranking second on the team in blocks. Fagan began his junior campaign with a double-double against Florida A&M with career highs in points (21) and rebounds (10) to become the first SEC Player of the Week for the 2020-21 season. The Logtown, Georgia, native reached double figures in 11 games, including a team-high 19 points (9 of 9 FG) in The Pavilion against the Rebels (Jan. 16). He also recorded 18 points and seven rebounds to help the Bulldogs upset LSU (Feb. 23).

Fagan joins 7-foot center Nysier Brooks, a graduate transfer from Miami (FL), as the newest additions to the men’s basketball program. The two transfers are part of the incoming class that features high school graduates Daeshun Ruffin, Grant Slatten and James White.

