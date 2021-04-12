Monday, April 12, 2021
Oxford Man Faces Felony Charge for Enticing a Minor

Othman Alammari

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly asking a minor to have sex.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Oct. 12, a 16-year-old juvenile in Child Protective Services’ custody was contacted by an adult male requesting “sexual favors.”

After an investigation, OPD arrested Othman Alammari, 43, of Oxford on April 8 and charged him with the enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.

Staff report

