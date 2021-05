The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oxford man recently for felony domestic assault.

Jordan Burnett

According to reports, on April 29, Jordan Burnett, 26, of Oxford was involved in a fight where he was accused of strangulation.

Burnett was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

Staff report