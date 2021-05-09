Ole Miss Falls to Aggies in the Series

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss dropped the series to the Texas A&M Aggies 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in College Station.

Ole Miss (33-14, 14-10) took a three-run lead of 5-2 into the bottom of the seventh. The Aggies went ahead on what would be the game-winning grand slam off the bat of the first baseman Will Frizzell.

The Rebels were lead at the dish by left-fielder Hayden Leatherwood who went 3-for-3 and two RBI. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst went 2-for-4 in the game.

In the first, Ole Miss jumped out with an early 2-0 advantage after base knocks by Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham. Gonzalez scored on the base hit and Graham touched the plate on a sac fly by Justin Bench.

Texas A&M responded quickly in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run by Frizzell, his first of the day.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel settled in after the first and worked 4.2 innings surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out two.

Ole Miss scored runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh to take a 5-2 lead.

Coach Mike Bianco called on the arms of Jackson Kimbrell and Jack Dougherty who each tossed 0.2 innings. Dougherty allowed a run and a hit.

In the eighth, Ole Miss had two runners on first and second with no outs and Ben Van Cleve came into pinch hit for Leatherwood and delivered a bunt that advanced both runners into scoring position. Tim Elko pinched hit for Cael Baker and was walked. Calvin Harris could not get the runners into score as he hit into a double play to the short stop.

Taylor Broadway (4-2) entered in the seventh inning and worked the final two frames. He allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and struck out three batters to pick up the loss.

Ole Miss now looks to hear if they will be named as one of the 20 host spots for a regional on Monday. The Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday as they host Arkansas Little Rock. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.