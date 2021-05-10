Ole Miss Takes on Mississippi State in SEC Softball Tournament

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss softball enters the SEC softball tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the No. 8 overall seed this week.

Ole Miss (34-19) will take on their in-state foe No. 9 seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

During the regular season, the Rebels swept the Bulldogs back in March to open conference action.

The Rebels come into the conference tournament after being swept by No. 3 Alabama over the weekend to close out the regular season.

Mississippi comes into the tournament ridding a seven-game winning streak after closing the regular season out with a sweep over Georgia in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are led by Fa Leilua at the dish with a .342 batting average.

The SEC softball tournament is a single-elimination tournament with the winner advancing to take on the No. 1 overall seed Florida Gators on Thursday. The first nine games of the tournament will be on SEC Network. On Saturday the tournament will move to ESPN2 until the conclusion of the championship.