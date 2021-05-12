Caledonia Man Faces Felony After 2-Hour Police Standoff

A two-hour standoff with Oxford police officers ended with a Caledonia man being arrested for kidnapping and other charges.

On Saturday, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Eagle Point Loop for a domestic disturbance call where a person was being held inside the residence against their will.

A Crisis Intervention officer attempted to make contact but was unable to hold consistent communication.

After about two hours of attempting to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, officers made entry into the home to secure the safety of the victim inside.

Landon Dove, 26, of Caledonia, was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping and multiple misdemeanor charges.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $100,000 bond.

The victim was unharmed.

