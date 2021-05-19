Ole Miss Captain Tim Elko Tabbed to SEC Community Service Award Team

Senior Tim Elko after a home run on Friday night against Belmont. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss baseball senior captain Tim Elko has been selected to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team announced by the league office on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive season for Elko to be named to this team.

This season, Elko was off to a hot start in 2021, being tabbed March’s NCBWA National Hitter of the Month. In early April, Elko went down with a torn ACL.

Prior to the injury, in a game against North Alabama. The Lutz, Fla., native was hitting at a .424 average with 33 runs, eight home runs and seven doubles in March.

Elko made his return to the diamond in College Station, Texas, after 33 days following his injury as he decided to delay surgery. Elko hit a home run against Texas A&M, his 10th of the season and first post-injury. Elko continues to serve in a pinch-hitting capacity for the Rebels.

Elko has lent his time to his fellow student-athletes through his service on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as well as through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).



Through the challenges of the pandemic, Elko participated in virtual visits with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, as well as virtual classroom drop-ins with students in the Oxford-Lafayette community.



He has participated in Adopt-A-Basket to provide food for the Oxford community during Thanksgiving. Tim also supported the Ole Miss Special Olympics team during the Unified Egg Bowl. He read to local elementary school students during Reading with the Rebels and instructed children during the Bats and Balls Camp with the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford. Tim also took part in the Night to Shine, celebrating 125 guests with special needs during an unforgettable prom night experience.



Elko was also outstanding in the classroom, earning a second nomination for Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Elko graduated with a degree in exercise science. He’s a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.



He has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher) every semester, including making the Spring 2019 Dean’s Honor Roll (3.50-3.74 GPA) and the Chancellor’s Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA) three times — in Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Fall 2019. Elko was also a December 2019 Student-Athlete of the Month.

Elko and the Rebels close out the regular season in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs starting on Thursday. The first pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff Report