The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Harmontown man recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Michael Speed

Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle on May 6.

An investigation was opened and the vehicle was later recovered and returned to the victim.

Michael Edward Speed, 24, of Harmontown was ultimately arrested and charged with grand larceny.

Speed was given a $2,000 bond by a Justice Court judge and is currently being held in the Lafayette County Jail.

Staff report