Escaped Prisoner From Quitman County Jail Captured

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An escaped prisoner from the Quitman County Jail that was seen in Lafayette County last week has been apprehended, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Keith Coleman Jr.

Keith Coleman Jr., 26, escaped from jail on May 9. He was spotted two weeks later on May 20 in Lafayette County in the area of Highway 30 and Campground Road. However, he alluded law enforcement officers until his capture Thursday.

It was unknown this morning where he was arrested. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department only stated in “another location” and thanked the community for its assistance.

He was in jail originally on drug charges but bonded out. He was arrested again for aggravated assault.

According to local news reports, three other people have since been arrested for assisting Coleman after his escape, including his father and two women.