D1Baseball Releases Latest Projections for Field of 64

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The NCAA will announce the first bricks to the road to Omaha this weekend with the regional sites unveiled and the field to be determined on Monday.

Meanwhile, D1Baseball released its updated projection on Thursday, and college teams continue to battle it out in conference tournaments this week.

Ole Miss (40-18) climbed one spot to an over 12 seed after defeating Georgia 4-0 in an elimination game on Thursday to remain in the SEC Tournament.

Southern Miss, North Carolina and Southeast Missouri State are clubs projected to head to Oxford Regional against the Rebels.

The Oxford Regional would now be slated with the Knoxville Regional for Supers.

D1Baseball has six of the 16 sites being in the SEC and four being national seeds Fayetteville, Nashville, Knoxville and Starkville. The other two sites projected are Gainesville and Oxford.

The Rebels have a rematch with the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network.