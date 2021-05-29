CoStar Real Estate Software Gift Provides Students with Professional Insights

Real estate majors in the UM School of Business Administration have access to information available only to industry professionals, thanks to a gift from the CoStar Group, a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. The technology company has donated 50 licenses to the school to enhance students’ career preparation. Photo by Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Real estate students at the University of Mississippi have access to information available only to industry professionals, thanks to a gift from the CoStar Group, a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the technology company has donated 50 licenses to the School of Business Administration, giving students access to in-depth analytical information on commercial real estate properties – even many near UM campuses.

“CoStar Group is honored to partner with the Ole Miss School of Business Administration to extend access to a special version of our nearly limitless data platform, which can help students further their education,” said Michael Lese, sales associate with CoStar/LoopNet.

“Access to these helpful tools will give Ole Miss real estate students an edge with the experience of using and analyzing CoStar Group data, which goes hand-in-hand with the development of the next generation of real estate professionals and possibly even future CoStar Group employees.”

The platform will add value to the nationally recognized business school by enhancing experiential learning for students, said Sergio Gárate, assistant professor of real estate.

“CoStar Group is a data provider largely used in the industry for investment analysis,” he said. “Any real estate professional will encounter this data set at some point in their career to aid in their market research.

“Having CoStar helps our students understand how the commercial real estate market evolves, while gaining access to information about market supply and demand.”

UM senior Alex Gross, of Houston, Texas, a double major in real estate and finance, enjoys using the platform.

“The ability to use and learn CoStar while conducting market research for commercial development was incredible,” he said. “Being able to learn how the program works before entering the workplace is definitely beneficial and is an opportunity very few schools can provide to their students.

“I’m thankful for the experience and hope CoStar will continue to support a relationship with the university and its real estate students.”

To learn more about supporting the real estate program in the Ole Miss School of Business Administration, contact Angela Brown, senior director of development, at browna@olemiss.edu or 662-915-3181.

By Mary Stanton Knight