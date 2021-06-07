Man Charged With Stealing Cash From mTrade Concession Stand

Benjamin Adams

A man found inside the concession stand at mTrade Park recently now faces a felony charge for burglary.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on May 27, officers responded to MTrade Park about an unknown male inside the concession stand.

On arrival, officers spoke with the male, later identified as Benjamin Adams, 19, of Oxford and trespassed Adams from the property.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Adams entered the concession stand and allegedly stole $681 in cash.

Adams was subsequently arrested for burglary of a commercial building and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report