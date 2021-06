Allen Bishop Jake Sellers

Two men were arrested recently for allegedly entering a home and threatening to harm a resident.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Allen Bishop, 59, and Jake Sellers, 35, both of Oxford entered a home on June 18 where a family of three were present with intentions of harming one of them.

Bishop and Sellers were both charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were booked on bonds of $50,000 each.

