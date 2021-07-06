Batesville Man Charged with April Vehicle Theft

Christopher Golden

A Batesville man faces a charge of motor vehicle theft from the Oxford Police Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Super 8 Motel in Oxford.

Police say Christopher Golden, 35, of Batesville stole the vehicle on April 15 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 2, he was stopped in Panola County and taken into custody.

He was brought to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond; however, his bond was revoked due to being out on probation.

Staff report