Pontotoc Man Faces Commercial Burglary Charges

A Pontotoc man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into storage units.

Tyler Robinson

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 13, OPD received a report of storage units being broken into at Hometown Storage.

After an investigation with assistance from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen property was recovered and two arrest warrants were issued for Tyler Robinson, 34, of Pontotoc. Some of the stolen items recovered were linked to another commercial burglary that happened in Oxford in June.

On Tuesday, Robinson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of commercial burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond; however, a hold was placed on him due to active warrants with other law enforcement agencies.

Staff report