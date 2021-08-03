OPD Looking for Church Burglar

The Oxford Police Department is asking the community for help to find the person or persons responsible for burglarizing a local church recently.

According to OPD, on July 30, officers responded to the Greater Grace Third Baptist Church for a reported burglary.

The individuals involved forced their way into the church and stole several items sometime after 9 p.m. on July 29.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the police department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved with this crime.