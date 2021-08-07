Ole Miss Men’s Golf Announces 2021-22 Schedule

Ole Miss men’s golf head coach Chris Malloy announced the Rebels’ 2021-22 schedule Thursday, a 10-tournament slate that takes the Rebels around the south as well as out of the country. The regular season begins with four fall tournaments before six spring tournaments lead up to NCAA postseason play.



“Once again, we put together a schedule that features competition against the best programs in the nation on some of the best courses in the world,” said Malloy. “We are excited to compete in international tournaments again by traveling to The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Cabo. There is no doubt that this schedule will prepare us for the end of the spring in our efforts to win the SEC Championship and a national title.”



The season starts at the Scenic City Invitational in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Sept. 20-21). Following a week off, the Rebels return to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational for the second consecutive season. The tournament is expected to feature 10 of the top programs in the country with at least one team from each of the Power 5 conferences. Ole Miss fans will be able to watch the Rebels in action with all three rounds broadcast live on GOLF Channel (Oct. 4-6).



Ole Miss meets up with conference foes for the SEC Match Play Championship (Oct. 10-12). The three days of match play take place at a course the Rebels are familiar with, Shoal Creek Club. It will be the sixth time over the past nine seasons that the Birmingham, Alabama, course is featured on the schedule. Wrapping up the fall campaign, the Rebels leave the country by spending Halloween down in The Bahamas for the White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31).



Returning to competition in the spring, Ole Miss remains on its international tour with the Puerto Rico Intercollegiate (Feb. 13-15). The Rebels played in the tournament during the 2019-20 season as well as the 2016-17 campaign. After a one-year hiatus, Ole Miss returns to the Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27-March 1). Aside from last season, the Rebels have made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico every year since 2013.



Ending the streak of three straight international tournaments, the Rebels return to the United State for the Louisiana Classic (March 14-15) at Oakbourne Country Club. A week off is followed by a familiar tournament, the Hootie at Bulls Bay (March 27-29) in Charleston, South Carolina. The Rebels have had success at the Hootie both individually and as a team. Ben Wolcott (2017) and Braden Thornberry (2018) captured medalist honors in consecutive seasons. Led by Thornberry, who would go on to become the national champion two months later, Ole Miss won the 2018 Hootie at Bulls Bay with the help of a school-record 269 (-19) in the final round.



The Rebels return to West Point, Mississippi (April 11-12), but instead of playing at Old Waverly Golf Club, they’ll play next door at Mossy Oak Golf Club for the Mossy Oak Invitational. The in-state tournament is the last prep for the SEC Championship (Apr. 20-24). The conference crown is once again up for grabs at Sea Island Golf Club (St. Simons Island, Ga.). Following the 10-tournament slate, the Rebels hope their resume speaks for itself in seeking a berth to their fifth straight NCAA Regional.

