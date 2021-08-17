Preseason Coaches’ Poll Selects Ole Miss Soccer to Finish Sixth

The Ole Miss soccer team was predicted to finish sixth in the league in the 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday that was voted on by the SEC’s 14 head coaches.

Ole Miss moves up a couple of places over its prediction in the past two coaches’ polls, having been selected eighth for the last two seasons. The Rebels have finished higher in the league standings than the preseason prognostication in six of the last nine seasons.

Arkansas and Texas A&M were picked as co-favorites to win the league, with South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee slotted third through fifth, respectively.

The Rebels are one of five SEC teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll, coming in at No. 23. It is the first time in program history that Ole Miss is ranked in the preseason poll.

Ole Miss kicks off the regular season on Thursday, hosting ETSU at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. CT. Admission to all regular season home matches is free to the public, with capacity restored to 100% for the 2021 campaign.

