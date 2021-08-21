Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Releases 2021-22 Schedule

The Ole Miss men’s tennis program announces the upcoming schedule for the 2021-22 season, including four fall events, up to three spring tournaments and 20 dual matches.

The Rebels are set to begin the fall season at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct. 1-10. The tournament will feature a 64-player main singles draw and 32-team draw in doubles. The return of the ITA Southern Regional from Oct. 14-19 will also highlight the fall 2021 campaign after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. The Rebels last claimed a regional title in 2017 when Zvonimir Babic and Filip Kraljevic won in doubles. Ole Miss is scheduled to compete on the road in all fall matches.

The Rebels will follow up the ITA Southern Championships with a return to the ITA Fall Championships. The event will be in San Diego this year and features the 32 best singles players and 32 highest-ranked doubles teams in the nation. The ITA Fall Championships is the final scheduled event for Ole Miss in 2021 alongside the GT Invitational in Atlanta, both taking place Nov. 4-7.

Ole Miss men’s tennis makes its home debut to open the spring 2022 season in a doubleheader versus Alabama State on Jan. 16. The Rebels look to reach the 2022 ITA National Indoor Championships via winning out at ITA Kickoff Weekend at home on Jan. 29-30. Ole Miss begins SEC competition on March 6 with a home matchup versus Tennessee at 1 p.m. CT. The postseason begins on April 20 in Athens, Georgia, for the SEC Championships. The Rebels look to reach their 30th NCAA Team Championships in program history and 28th consecutive appearance this upcoming season. The 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships are set to take place from May 19-28 in Champaign, Illinois.

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis 2021-22 Schedule (Home Matches in Bold)

Oct. 1-10 ITA All-American Championships (Tulsa, Okla.)

Oct. 8-10 Bulldog Invitational (Athens, Ga.)

Oct. 14-19 ITA Southern Regionals (Auburn, Ala.)

Nov. 4-7 ITA Fall Championships (San Diego)

Nov. 4-7 GT Invitational (Atlanta)

Jan. 16 vs. Alabama State (DH)

Jan. 21 vs. Oklahoma State

Jan. 29-30 ITA Kickoff Weekend (Oxford, Miss.)

Feb. 1 vs. Alcorn State (DH)

Feb. 6 at TCU

Feb. 11 vs. North Alabama (DH)

Feb. 18-22 ITA National Indoor Championship (Seattle)

March 6 vs. Tennessee 1 p.m.

March 11 at Alabama

March 13 at LSU

March 18 at Florida

March 20 at South Carolina

March 25 vs. Auburn 3 p.m.

March 27 vs. Kentucky 1 p.m.

April 1 vs. Georgia 3 p.m.

April 3 at Mississippi State

April 10 at Texas A&M

April 15 vs. Arkansas 3 p.m.

April 17 vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m.

April 20-24 SEC Championships (Athens, Ga.)

May 13-15 NCAA Regionals (TBD)

May 19-28 NCAA Championships (Champaign, Ill.)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports