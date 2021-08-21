Ole Miss Rifle Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

CRCA National Head Coach of the Year Marsha Beasley and the 2021 Great America Rifle Conference Co-Champions Ole Miss rifle unveiled the schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.



The Rebels return eight members, including all five counters from last season’s record-breaking team that qualified for the NCAA Rifle Championship for the first time in 15 years and brought home some hardware, finishing third overall. All-Americans Lea Horvath , Kristen Derting , Erin Walsh and Martina Gratz will look to lead the way along with fifth year senior Abby Buesseler , who returns for an extra season.

Ole Miss opens the season at home on Oct. 2 against GARC foe and 2021 co-champion West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished fourth at last season’s championship match and were the only team to top the Rebels during the regular season. The following weekend, Ole Miss hits the road to take on Murray State before returning home for a trio of GARC Matches with Akron, Navy and NC State on Oct. 16, 17 and 30, respectively.

In November, the Rebels will face off with defending Nation Champion Kentucky in Lexington. Last season, Ole Miss shocked the No. 2 Wildcats in Oxford, 4727-4713. The Rebels wrap up the fall portion of their schedule with a quick road trip to Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 20.

The winter slate features a road trip to Alaska where Ole Miss will compete against the Nanooks of Alaska Fairbanks on Jan. 15 and 16. It then closes out the month with matches against Army and John Jay College on the 29th and 30th.

For the second consecutive season, the Rebels will wrap up their regular season at home against Memphis. Ole Miss takes on the Tigers in Oxford on Feb. 12 before hosting its NCAA Qualifier match against Jacksonville State the following weekend.

After a virtual GARC Championship match last season, teams are preparing to meet in West Point, New York, for post-season action on Feb. 25 and 26. Ole Miss has its sights set on a return to the NCAA Rifle Championship March 11-12, where it hopes to follow up on last season’s memorble performance.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports