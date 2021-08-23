Ole Miss Soccer Draws with Memphis on the Road

Ole Miss soccer opened the 2021 season with a 1-1 draw against Memphis on the road Sunday night. The Rebels got on the board in the second half on a goal by Molly Martin.

The home side held a commanding advantage in terms of shots, outpacing the Rebs 25-8 through the 110 minutes. Back in fine form, Ashley Orkus made six saves on the night, keeping command of her box.

The Tigers controlled the tempo in the early going, utilizing speed down the right flank to cause problems for the Rebel back line. Trouble nearly popped up again in the 16th minute as a ball forward almost set up a breakaway opportunity for Memphis. However, Taylor Radecki recovered quickly, sliding in for a crucial tackle.

Ole Miss’ best look of the opening 45 came in the 21st minute as Channing Foster brought a ball down and had a hit on the half volley from the top of the box. The senior struck it well but couldn’t keep the attempt down, sailing it over the bar.

A few minutes later, Memphis struck, with Jocelyn Alonzo, cleaning up her own rebound off of an Orkus save to send the Rebels into the locker room down a goal.

It didn’t take Ole Miss long to turn things around in the second half, though, with Memphis native Martin leveling the score in the 55th minute. With the ball bouncing in the box on a re-service, Foster was able to get the feintest touch, putting the ball in Martin’s path. The senior took full advantage, slotting the ball past Tiger keeper Elizabeth Moberg.

With a whole new game in hand, both sides pressed on. With no significant chances created for either team, extra time was needed.

Both teams were able to carve out some dangerous opportunities in the added time but neither could put anything away, settling for a hard fought draw.

